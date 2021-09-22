Kamiakin HS requires proof of vaccination/negative test for Homecoming Dance

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kamiakin High School will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a negative PCR test, or an on-site rapid test to attend its Homecoming Dance on Saturday.

The rule was publically announced on Wednesday afternoon by a social media post from Kamiakin High School. Per the announcement, this rule applies to all students, chaperones, and volunteers participating in the Homecoming Dance on Saturday, September 25.

Authorities specified the three following provisions:

Provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Show proof of having a negative PCR Test within 2-3 days prior to the Homecoming Dance Take a rapid Covid test at Kamiakin High School and receive a negative result

Please be advised that students who opt to take a rapid COVID test on-site must have parents’ written consent prior to the test. Consent forms are located at the school’s office or online. They must be brought by the student and their guest on the day of the Rapid test.

Kamiakin will offer rapid testing at the following dates and times:

Friday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the school nurse’s office

Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the school nurse’s office

Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sports Med Room (701)

Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gate of the dance

Additionally, all students are being asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

As of the most recent data from the Kennewick School District’s COVID-19 Report Card, Kamiakin High School logged 11 positive COVID-19 tests amongst students so far this year. 82 students and staff members have logged absences due to COVID-19 symptoms, exposure, or positivity since school began in early September.

Questions from parents can be directed to the school’s office at (509) 222-7000.

