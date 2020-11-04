Kanye West concedes presidential election after getting few votes
Kanye West’s longshot presidential bid went over poorly at the polls on Tuesday, gathering only thousands of votes which paled in comparison to major candidates’ millions.
Early on Tuesday, Kanye appeared confident and excited to vote for the first time, and also, for himself.
The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1
— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020
KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp
— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020
West launched his bid for president only a few months ago in July.
Because of his late start and subsequently missing deadlines, West only appeared on printed ballots in 12 states. He had earned around 60,000 votes by Wednesday morning, according to Deadline.
Still, his overall total number of votes paled in comparison to Biden and Trump who each had over 60,000,000 votes each at the time, according to the Associated Press.
“WELP,” West wrote on Twitter, “KANYE 2024.”
West earned the most votes in Tennessee.
Arkansas: 4040
Colorado: 6,127
Idaho: 3092
Iowa: 3,197
Kentucky: 6,259
Louisiana: 4,894
Minnesota: 7654
Mississippi: 3,117
Oklahoma: 5,590
Tennessee: 10,195
Utah: 4,311
Vermont: 1,255
West spent about $10.3 million on his presidential campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission.