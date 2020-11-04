Kanye West concedes presidential election after getting few votes

Kanye West’s longshot presidential bid went over poorly at the polls on Tuesday, gathering only thousands of votes which paled in comparison to major candidates’ millions.

Early on Tuesday, Kanye appeared confident and excited to vote for the first time, and also, for himself.

West launched his bid for president only a few months ago in July.

Because of his late start and subsequently missing deadlines, West only appeared on printed ballots in 12 states. He had earned around 60,000 votes by Wednesday morning, according to Deadline.

Still, his overall total number of votes paled in comparison to Biden and Trump who each had over 60,000,000 votes each at the time, according to the Associated Press.

“WELP,” West wrote on Twitter, “KANYE 2024.”

West earned the most votes in Tennessee.

Arkansas: 4040

Colorado: 6,127

Idaho: 3092

Iowa: 3,197

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7654

Mississippi: 3,117

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,195

Utah: 4,311

Vermont: 1,255

West spent about $10.3 million on his presidential campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission.

