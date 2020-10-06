KAPP-KVEW to televise Wednesday’s debate between Jay Inslee, Loren Culp

The debate is set for October 7 at 8 p.m.

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Courtesy: jayinslee.com and culpforgovernor.com Jay Inslee and Loren Culp

OLYMPIA, Wash. — KAPP-KVEW will televise the upcoming gubernatorial debate between Democratic incumbent Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp.

The Washington State Debate Coalition is putting on the live event at TVW Studios in Olympia. The debate is set for Wednesday, October 7 at 8 p.m. following the vice presidential debate at 6 p.m. on KAPP-KVEW.

The coalition as well as members of each campaign held a coin toss last Wednesday. The Inslee campaign won the coin toss and has chosen to give the final statement at the debate.

Moderators for the event include Chris Daniels (KING 5), Brandi Kruse (Q13), Essex Porter (KIRO 7) and Melissa Santos (KCTS 9/Crosscut).

“Recent events have demonstrated that great moderators are needed to produce on honest, fair debate,” said Laura Lockard, Chairperson of the WSDC. “The moderators are all seasoned media members who are ready to oversee and respect the debate process.”

The debate will be held with social distancing practices in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also watch it here:

WATCH LIVE: Inslee-Culp Gubernatorial Debate Wednesday at 8 p.m.