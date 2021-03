KAPP-KVEW’s 2021 NCAA Tournament Challenge

Fill out your 2021 NCAA Bracket with KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com for a chance at a Wildhorse Resort and Casino Family Funpack! That includes a $50 bowling voucher at Quaking Aspens Lanes, a $30 food court voucher and a $20 arcade voucher at the Wildhorse Family Funplex! Good Luck! You have until Friday morning at 9AM to finish your bracket!

CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO GET TO YOUR BRACKETS!