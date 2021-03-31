KAPP KVEW’s Madeleine Hagen and her husband expecting first child

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. – KAPP KVEW Anchor and Reporter Madeleine Hagen and her husband, Trenton are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Hagen surprised her husband by hiding a ‘Papa Bear’ mug under the Christmas tree last December to announce the exciting news.

The reveal was captured on camera, can you tell Trenton’s excited to become a dad?

Then, on Christmas, the duo sent a mysterious gift to both of their parents back in Northern California and over FaceTime, caught their reaction.

Both the Darts and Hagens received a ‘onesie’ announcing the exciting news and it’s clear, they’re over the moon.

“It’s the best gift ever!” Toy Hagen exclaimed through tears.

This is the first grandchild for both Trenton and Madeleine’s parents; and the first great-grandchild for Madeleine’s grandparents, Jane and Ernest Doclar.

Trenton and Madeleine would like to thank their friends, family and co-workers for their support as they prepare to become a family of three.

Baby Hagen is expected to make her big debut in mid-August.

