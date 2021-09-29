KAPP-TV signal being repaired; watch local newscasts on app, online

YAKIMA, Wash. — An equipment failure was affecting the KAPP-TV signal on Wednesday.

The piece of equipment that failed allowed us to switch from national programming to local programming. We do have a backup component, however it is not being recognized, resulting in a system error.

KAPP-KVEW’s engineering department did create a workaround by routing the KVEW signal to the KAPP signal as a new piece of equipment is delivered to the station.

KAPP-KVEW Local News at 5, 6 and 6:30 will air Wednesday evening over the air and on Charter cable and DirecTV serving Yakima and Kittitas counties. ABC primetime programming is expected to air as usual, too.

If you are unable to view our newscasts via antenna, satellite dish or cable, you can always watch us on a connected TV (streaming) via our KAPP-KVEW+ app.

Whether you use Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV or Android TV to stream content, you can download the KAPP-KVEW+ app to watch our live/latest newscasts and local news reports uploaded to the app daily.

We also stream our newscasts on our website, YakTriNews.com; you’ll find our streaming video player right below the day’s top headlines. KAPP-KVEW+ is available on your phone, too.

We also encourage you to download our news app for your mobile device so we can give you the news wherever you are. When you do, enable notifications to be alerted to breaking and/or local news in Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Umatilla, Walla Walla and Yakima counties.

