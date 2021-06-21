Keep up with local news and weather by downloading the Yak Tri News app!

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Summertime has arrived in Southeastern Washington and there’s plenty going on in your community. If you want to keep up with what’s happening in your area, download the Yak Tri News app today!

Using our app, you can read all of the latest news separated by categories including local news, weather, crime, sports, entertainment, and more. On top of that, downloading the app will give you a chance to get alerted about breaking news as soon as it happens.

The Yak Tri News app is available for iPhone and Android users. Alerts are customizable, so you can choose which kind of alerts you want and when you want them.

To download the Yak Tri News app for iPhone and other Apple/iOS devices, click here.

To download the Yak Tri News app for Android devices through the Google Play store, click here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: A Heat Advisory in effect Monday, highs close to 100 degrees

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.