Keep your bills low during winter weather with energy saving tips from the Benton PUD

by Margo Cady

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As temperatures drop, heating bills are expected to rise. Here are some ways you can keep your energy costs down during this winter season according to the Benton PUD.

The age of your home will directly impact how much your energy bill will cost. If you have a newer home, your energy bills won’t rise drastically during the winter months. But if your home is older, you can see a sharp increase in your winter energy bills.

That’s because your home is prone to leaks—mainly air leaks. Gaps in between doorways or windows allow for more cold air to enter your home, and warm air to escape. This makes your heating system work harder to keep your home at a constant temperature.

READ: Snoqualmie Pass: Chains required as I-90 W closes near Easton, west of Cle Elum by accidents

You can fix the air leaks in a few different ways. One way is to seal and caulk around windows, doors, electrical outlets, and plumbing fixtures, according to Benton Public Utility District (PUD). Another way is to use a window seal kit, which uses a thin film that you install to your windows to help keep heat in your home.

Most people have already changed their indoor lightbulbs to energy-efficient LED bulbs, but what about your outdoor lights? Swapping out the bulbs for a more energy-efficient alternative will help keep your costs down.

In addition to choosing an LED bulb, you can also put your security lights on a timer. You can choose to run it at specific times, or get a dusk-to-dawn timer.

Lastly, keep your thermostat temperature low. It’s a good idea to keep it as low as is comfortable for you and your family. Then, bundle up and drink hot liquids to keep warm.

READ: ‘It’s bitterly cold:’ Being prepared for winter weather conditions could save your life, says BCSO

You can also get a smart thermostat to automatically drop the temperature while you’re away from the home, and have it heat back up when you get home.

Practices like these not only help you save money, they also help save the environment.

“Right now you look, the sun isn’t shining, the wind isn’t blowing, we’re not going to get a lot of solar and wind energy right now,” said Kevin Fischer, Energy Efficiency Advisor with Benton PUD. “If we can save energy, we don’t have to burn as much coal or natural gas, and that’s just going to help keep the planet cooler.”

These are just a few tricks that you can use to be energy efficient. For more information, visit the Benton PUD website here.

READ: What should you keep in your car’s emergency kit this winter

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.