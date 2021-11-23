Keep your home safe with these propane tank fire safety tips

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — As Thanksgiving rolls around and the weather gets colder, many will choose to use propane to prepare food or heat the house. Making sure you have a proper connection free of leaks is essential to keeping you and your home safe.

Just a few days ago, a motor home caught fire after a propane tank was changed next to an open flame. KAPP KVEW previously reported that no one was hurt, but the home was completely lost in the process.

We spoke to Pasco Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction spokesperson Ben Shearer about ways to keep your home safe over the holidays.

Check your connections

The first tip is to check all your connection hoses. Take a few drops of soap, mix it with water, and put it in a spray bottle. Then spray all your hoses and connections.

If you start to see bubbles, that’s an indication that you have a leak that needs to be addressed.

Leave gas-powered appliances outside

As the months get colder, many may turn to gas-powered generators and heaters. It’s best to keep these appliances outside.

While gas cooking appliances are used indoors, they’re also designed to safely ventilate. Smaller appliances that are gas-powered aren’t designed to ventilate indoors, which can cause risk to you and your home.

Keep away from structures

Anytime you are cooking outdoors, it’s best to be away from your home. In general, it’s a good idea to stay at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn while cooking with a barbecue. That includes moving away from your deck or overhead porch.

“If something goes wrong, that is attached to your house,” Shrearer said. “The fire will spread to your home. We don’t want to see any of that.

“I know it might be kind of cold, might be kind of rainy, but being out there away from the building, it’s going to protect your home.”

