Kennewick alternative health clinic ignites, likely caused by washer/dryer

Image courtesy of the Kennewick Fire Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighters rushed to the scene of Lee Alternative Health Clinic in Kennewick early on Wednesday morning for an intense structure fire.

According to a release issued by the Kennewick Fire Department, fire crews were deployed to 201 N. Edison St. at 1:44 am on April 7 for a potential structure fire at 201 N. Edison St. Around the same time, Kennewick Police called the KFD to aid an investigation at the same location where a burglary alarm was activated. Local firefighters quickly noticed a significant amount of smoke coming from the front door.

The Kennewick Fire Department quickly upgraded its response to a full structure fire as heat and smoke emanated from the storefront. Meanwhile, fire crews from the Pasco Fire Department and Benton County Fire District #1 were called to the scene to assist with the raging fire.

Officials from the KFD say that the business owner was on-site and unlocked the front door for fire crews to get inside the building. He handed his key over to them to allow fire crews to enter the building and work toward extinguishing the fire.

The fire was contained to a single room in the building where they found a stackable washer and dryer. Though Kennewick fire crews haven’t discovered the exact cause of the fire, they deducted that the fire began near the washer/dryer setup. Officials released the following statement regarding the importance of monitoring washer and dryer units for fire safety:

The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone in the community to be mindful that washer and dryer units need to be cleaned and maintained on regular basis. Including cleaning the lint traps, vent tubing, and making sure electrical connections and wires are properly connected and not damaged. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, having the units serviced by professional technicians can prevent unintended consequences.

No injuries were reported at this time.

