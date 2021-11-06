Kennewick apartment fire leaves family without a home

by Margo Cady

Apartment fire displaces family in Kennewick. Photo courtesy Kennewick Fire Department.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) responded to an apartment fire on Friday night.

The call came in around 11:07 p.m. on November 5th. In less than 5 minutes, several units had arrived to the 400 block of North Arthur Street in Kennewick.

KFD says the fire appeared from a second story window. Crews worked to extinguish the fire, with additional units checking to make sure the fire didn’t spread to additional units.

Kennewick Police Department reports that the renter was not at the home at the time of the fire. The woman and her three children are currently receiving temporary housing through the KFD Chaplain Program.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by KFD.

