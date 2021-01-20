Kennewick man arrested for hit-and-run after punching store owner

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a local business owner and committed a hit-and-run while attempting to escape.

At 1:13 p.m., KPD officers were sent to an assault in progress at USA Brake and Auto Repair, which is located at 3809 W Clearwater Ave.

It’s alleged that the suspect, 20-year-old Luisantos Mondragon-Busto, caused a disturbance after work was completed on his car that he didn’t pay for. This led to a physical altercation in which the businesses owner physically attempted to remove the man from his store.

Authorities say that Mondragon-Busto repeatedly punched the man and caused an injury after being removed from the business. He forcefully pushed his way back inside to recover the keys to his vehicle.

Mondragon-Busto got into his car, hit another customer’s car on the way out and fled the scene.

Police say that they discovered Mondragon-Busto at the 1100 block of W 10th Ave in Kennewick. He was promptly arrested for assault, hit-and-run and burglary.

The business owner was brought to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kennewick Police asks that anyone with further information regarding the case calls 509-628-0333 and refers to Case No. 21-02356.

