KPD arrests man who climbed police fence to siphon gas from patrol car

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 31-year-old man was booked into the Benton County Jail for climbing over a fence into the Kennewick Police Department’s secure parking lot to siphon gas from their patrol cars.

According to a press release issued by the KPD, officers received a call for service from the suspect, Dustin Cook, on August 31. He claimed that the fuel level in his vehicle was low and that he needed Kennewick Police to fill his tank. Instead, the officer inquired about his location and gave him directions to the closest gas station.

Cook thanked the officer and hung up the phone. However, KPD officers say Cook entered the front door of the police station a short while later and told a KPD Cadet at the front desk that the police stole gas from him. Cook proceeded to tell the Cadet his plan of hopping the fence to steal gas from patrol vehicles.

Authorities say that Cook successfully climbed over the fence and entered the parking lot, where he was quickly detained by police officers.

They collected a siphoning hose and a 1-gallon gas can from his person while he was detained. Kennewick police officers also recovered a receipt proving he purchased these items mere minutes before showing up to the police department.

Authorities transported Cook to the Benton County Jail for charges of burglary to the second degree.

