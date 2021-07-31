Kennewick assault suspect allegedly struck victim multiple times

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Local police arrested a 22-year-old man after multiple reports indicated that he struck a female victim numerous times.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on the 2700-block of S Quillan St around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 30. A third party reported that a male suspect struck a female victim. While responding to the scene of the crime, Kennewick Police made contact with the victim, who confirmed that she had been struck numerous times by the suspect.

When they arrived at the scene of the crime, KPD officers were flagged down by the victim, who had clearly suffered numerous injuries. She told KPD officers that the suspect was still inside of their vehicle. They established probable cause to arrest the suspect, who they identified as Cameron Gray (22).

Authorities arrested Gray without incident and brought him into the county jail, where he was booked on an investigative hold for domestic assault.

KPD officers also contacted the victim’s family to make travel and shelter arrangements for her.

If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available to you. You can reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit their website by clicking here.

