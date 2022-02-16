KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Office of Governor Jay Inslee announced Wednesday morning that Norma Rodriguez, a managing partner at a Tri-Cities law firm, will serve on the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court.

According to the Governor’s Office, Rodriguez has practiced law in Kennewick since 1994. She co-founded Rodriguez Interiano Hanson and Rodgers, PLLC in 2015. The general practice firm specializes in personal injury, criminal defense, and disputes with the Dept. of Labor & Industries.

“Norma is an immensely talented and experienced attorney,” Inslee said. “She is well-known in the Tri-Cities legal community, and she is so highly regarded by her peers, so well respected, that she will have what it takes to command her courtroom from day one.”

Rodriguez is already deeply ingrained within the legal community of the Tri-Cities region. From 2006 to 2013, she served as a Benton-Franklin Legal Aid Board Member. She is also a board member of the region’s Circle of Hope Foundation chapter.

In 1992, Rodriguez graduated from the Gonzaga Law School. She also received her bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga.

The website for Rodriguez Interiano Hanson and Rodgers, PLLC states the following:

Norma has successfully handled many high-profile cases including homicides, sex cases and civil liberties violations. Her current focus is on criminal law where she strives to provide the best representation possible for her clients.

Rodriguez will replace Judge Cameron Mitchell when he retires on March 11, 2022. He made the decision to retire on January 3 after 18 years of serving the Benton and Franklin County communities.

