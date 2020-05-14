Kennewick boy celebrates 200th infusion for rare disease with parade

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kamden Phillips, who is almost 9 years old, was diagnosed with Pompe disease when he was just a year old, and has had to receive infusions to keep the disease in check ever since.

Pompe disease is a rare genetic disorder that affects the bodies organs and especially muscles.

Phillips has received infusions every two weeks for almost eight years which has led him to this point.

He celebrated his 200th infusion on Wednesday with his family. His celebration included a parade that his mom, Kendra, set up. It included multiple law enforcement vehicles from the Kennewick Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with lights and sirens.

The infusions last approximately six hours, and in the meantime Kamden said he enjoyed playing games with his grandmother. His favorite game is Pokemon.

The Phillips used to have to fly to Seattle to receive the infusions, but now, with new FDA guidelines, they’re able to do it from their home.

