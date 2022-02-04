Kennewick branch of ‘The Human Bean’ celebrates one year with $3 drinks

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: The Human Bean Tri-Cities, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its opening in the Tri-Cities, ‘The Human Bean’ location on Clearwater will host a celebration this Saturday that includes a three-dollar, 16oz coffee beverage in addition to promotions and giveaways.

This franchised operation of a nationally beloved coffee chain is owned and operated by two locals—Kenda and Brandon Gadish.

“We are so thankful for the community support we have received during our first year in business. We are looking forward to many more to come,” Kenda Gadish said.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, February 5 at their store located at 4305 W Clearwater Ave. These low drink prices are available all day, but they have enlisted some help from a local radio station from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. for even more fun.

That’s right—98.3 the Key will be on location to help facilitate special promotions that celebrate the coffee shop’s first year of business in Kennewick.

The Human Bean is open from 5:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

To learn more about the event and others from The Human Bean in Kennewick, visit their Facebook page here.

