Kennewick brand strategist offers free consultation session for businesses

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dee Boyle, a brand strategist for Brandcraft Marketing has started to pay-it-forward and offer her skills to business owners who need help during this difficult time.

“Initially, offering free consults and strategy calls just felt like the right thing to do right now,” Boyle said.

The sessions are an hour long and include advice on how to make the most out of this situation for your business. Things like making sure you have local listings on all search engines. Boyle said that local businesses are usually the first result to appear.

“Consumer’s are trained that it should be easy for them,” Boyle said.

Owner of Sculpt Tri-Cities-Cities, Lindsay Kirby, found out about the sessions on Facebook and took advantage.

“I think probably five times during the call I kept saying ‘this is so fun, this is so fun,” Kirby said. “She really helped me realize simple little tweaks that I can make to more effectively spread the message of our brand and who we are.”

Founder and CEO of Gravis Law, Brett Spooner, who has been a client of Brandcraft said that Boyle and her team were right there when COVID-19 hit.

Kirby and Spooner have started to pay-it-forward as well. Kirby, who is also a nurse, has recently started volunteering for the Benton-Franklin Health Department. Spooner and Gravis Law have started to offer free consultations for business.

To find out more about the sessions and sign up, visit Boyle’s Instagram @deetsbydee. The link to sign up is in her bio.

