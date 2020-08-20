Kennewick bus driver arrested on child porn charges pleads not guilty

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick bus driver arrested on child porn charges pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court.

Andrew Lee Pickett, 47, was arraigned on multiple counts of dealing and possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He’s being held at the Benton County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Pickett on Friday for allegedly posting pornographic videos of children online and making them available for other people to download, according to court documents.