Kennewick business manager confronts burglar with shotgun

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A suspected burglar ran away when confronted by a man with a gun on Tuesday morning, according to Kennewick police.

Lieutenant Aaron Clem told KAPP-KVEW the man first broke a glass door at Mister Car Wash around 3:30 a.m. by throwing a rock. Police don’t know yet known if anything was stolen.

The man then hopped a barbwire fence into another business, Vista Park Storage, where Facility Manager Dana Denton confronted him with a shotgun.

Police say the suspect was carrying a pellet gun.

“He was cornered and I walked up on him, I walked around he was right there and of course I had my shotgun with me and of course when he saw the shotgun, realizing he had a soft pellet gun, he dropped it on the ground and I was coarse with him, do not come on my property again,” said Denton.

Surveillance video will be collected to identify the suspect. So far no arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.