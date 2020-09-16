Kennewick business opens during pandemic to spread kindness and joy

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – While most Tri-City businesses were closing their doors at the beginning of the pandemic, one of them was just getting started.

“It was our dream and so when the pandemic hit we were like let’s go ahead and bring a little bit of positivity out there and start this,” Marie Marsh said.

Marie and Kalsey Demko left their full-time jobs to fulfill their dream of opening a boutique. As the pandemic started, Marie and Kalsey created Livin’ The Dream Stop and Shop, in Kennewick.

“We wanted to make sure people know they can come in here and stop and shop around,” Marie said.

“I think a lot of people were very skeptical but me and Marie are very positive people and we have drive so we were like let’s do it,” Kalsey added.

Despite the restrictions for businesses in the beginning of the pandemic, Marie and Kalsey found a way to get their store open and operating.

“Definitely a challenge we started off just doing sidewalk sales because we couldn’t have people walk in, try to bring a little bit of joy to those essential workers,” Marie said.

Most of their products are handmade or made locally; including Marie’s homemade candles.

Opening during the pandemic wasn’t the only these two moms faced, both have sons adapting to distance learning. At the same time, the mothers said their hard work has inspired them.

“This just shows them that you can stand out there and when you have a dream and you can create it and make it happen, even in the most challenging of times you can do it,” Marie said.

As for the future, the ladies have high hopes but for now, they just hope to spread joy and kindness during a tough time, through their products.

To learn more about the store’s products and hours, visit their website.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.