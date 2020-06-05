Kennewick business owner, politician Steve Lee donates 1,000 masks to protesters

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Kennewick Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Lee, owner of Green2Go in Finley and Green2Go Wellness in Kennewick, donated 1,000 masks to be used by protestors in Pasco this Saturday.

Protest organizer Jaime Torres said he reached out to Lee, whose store Green2Go Wellness sells personal protective equipment, to see if he’d be willing to help support their peaceful protest against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and systemic racism nationwide.

“Jaime reached out to us and asked if we would get involved. We couldn’t say no,” Lee wrote in a Facebook post. “Green2Go Wellness is proud to support the cause by providing 1,000 surgical masks for the benefit of protesters who may not be able to observe social distancing this weekend.”

The protest organized by Torres is scheduled to take place at 20th Avenue and Court Street in Pasco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Torres, who has been increasingly active in Tri-City protests in the wake of Floyd’s death, said he is preaching a message of peace and love to the community.

He said he’s opposed to violence and looting and has been working with the Pasco Police Department to plan for the upcoming protest.

