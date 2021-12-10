Kennewick business robbed at gunpoint overnight, no employees injured

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating a robbery in Kennewick early Friday morning after a suspect pulled out a gun and made demands to staff at a business in the area.

Police were called to the 2700 block of W 10th Ave. near U.S. 395 in Kennewick around 1:37 a.m. Friday for reports of a robbery.

The Kennewick Police Department could not confirm that the robbery took place at the Jack in the Box, but say it was in that area.

Police say the suspect is a man, but did not provide any other descriptions.

Police say the man showed a gun to employees and made demands while inside the building.

Kennewick police told KAPP-KVEW that the suspect took money from the business.

Employees told police that the suspect ran from the business after the robbery, according to Kennewick police.

The Kennewick Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that no employees were injured during the robbery.

Kennewick police say they’re using surveillance video from the business to assist them in the investigation.

Police told KAPP-KVEW that it’s not clear at this point if this robbery is associated with recent robberies in Kennewick.

