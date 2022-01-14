Kennewick businessman gets max sentence for hoarding child porn while leading a ‘double life’

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities businessman was brought to justice in a Benton County courthouse for sexually abusing minors and distributing child porn on the internet as part of his ‘double life.’

According to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, Daniel Bunch of Kennewick received maximum sentences on three counts of Dealing in Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct (116 months) and two counts of Possessing Images of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct (102 months).

The following details are not suitable for all readers and may be triggering for victims of sexual abuse.

Court documents suggest that Bunch distributed photos and video files depicting horrific scenes of rape and molestation. Children of all ages were involved, including toddlers and infants.

Bunch distributed these images to special agents from the FBI starting in 2017 and sent even more to the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SER-ICAC) in 2019

Benton County officials say that the Kennewick resident admitted to engaging in similar conduct for years. He used the IP Address of his family’s business in an attempt to cover up some of his conduct.

Several terabytes of explicit image and video files were recovered from his electronic devices, according to Benton County Prosecutors. Bunch plead guilty to all charges in November 2021.

The following comments were offered via the social media page belonging to the Prosecutor’s Office:

After hearing the defense argue for the bottom of the range and the State argue for the top of the range, Benton County Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Stam sentenced Bunch to the maximum sentence. She stated that each image and video file depicted a child victim who, by virtue of Bunch’s conduct, would continue to experience lifelong trauma and victimization as his or her images were viewed and distributed. She further stated that the breadth and content of material, as well as the protection of the community, warranted the maximum sentence. Judge Stam agreed with the State that it was clear Bunch had lived a double life- a loved and cherished son, brother and community member, all the while secretly possessing, distributing and receiving sexual gratification from video and image files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

A plethora of law enforcement agencies played a part in this investigation. They include SER-ICAC, the Richland Police Department, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI.

