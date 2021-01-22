Kennewick car thief evades police three times before his arrest

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo Courtesy of the Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) released information regarding a stolen automobile and a thief who evaded the authorities three times on Friday morning.

According to the release, Kennewick PD assisted Richland PD after a vehicle was reported stolen from a Fowler Construction site in Richland. Authorities tracked the vehicle to the intersection of W Clearwater Ave and N Neel St in Kennewick.

Police officers reportedly made a high-risk stop at the intersection and confronted the suspect, who complied at first before disobeying the authorities and fleeing the scene. He was later identified as 24-year-old Casey Thompson.

They say Thompson drove off through traffic at an accelerated speed, forcing officers to abandon the pursuit in favor of public safety.

RELATED: 3 more Seattle officers investigated over travel to Capitol

Later on, the vehicle was located at the 6000 block of W Kennewick Ave in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers attempted to contain the vehicle and prompted the suspect to follow their directions, but he evaded authorities by driving between a police car and a civilian vehicle. Though no one was in either of these cars, KPD says there was damage done to both vehicles.

Thompson allegedly fled the scene in a wreckless manner once again, forcing officers to cancel their pursuit to uphold public safety. Despite losing him for a second time, Kennewick PD didn’t give up so easily.

For a third time, the vehicle was spotted; this time, parked near the intersection of W Kennewick Ave and S Jefferson St. A witness identified the suspect fleeing the vehicle and attempting to blend into the neighborhood by walking casually through the neighborhood. Officers spotted the Thompson, promptly arrested him and booked him into the Benton County Jail.

The suspect is looking at possible charges of auto theft, eluding, and malicious mischief to the first degree

RELATED: KPD searches Columbia Park for missing woman

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.