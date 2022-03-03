Kennewick caregiver sentenced to life in prison for raping 3-year-old child

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Brittany Terris has been sentenced to life in prison for raping and molesting a 3-year-old child in her care.

The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office says Terris pled guilty to a number of charges in 2019, including Rape of a Child in the First Degree.

The prosecutor’s office released this statement Wednesday night regarding the crimes Terris committed:

Terris recorded the sexual abuse in image and video files, then distributed the files to other persons via online messaging applications.

A Benton County Superior Court Judge imposed the maximum sentence for the crimes committed by Terris, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office praised the work of the Kennewick Police Department in this investigation:

The Kennewick Police Department, and specifically Detective Kirk Nebeker, conducted an outstanding investigation in this case.

Terris has the possibility to be released after approximately 26 years in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office.

