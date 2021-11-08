Kennewick children lost their shoes, clothes, & beds in apartment fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After an unexpected fire at a Tri-Cities apartment complex displaced a single mother and her three young daughters, the family turns to generous community members to help them through this difficult time.

The Kennewick Fire Department confirms that crews were rushed to the Tanglewood Apartment complex at 465 N. Arthur St. around 11:07 p.m. on November 5, 2021. Firefighters arrived within five minutes of being dispatched and observed flames stemming from the bedroom window of an apartment on the second story of the complex.

That apartment was occupied by Sheryal Alfaro and her daughters, who have been left without a home. None of them were injured, but she has since created a GoFundMe campaign to supplement the loss of her children’s clothes, shoes, beds, and personal belongings.

“I’m not sure what exactly started the fire but my girls lost most of their clothes,” Alfaro said. “I lost my bed and some personal items, but I don’t have a place to live. I don’t have a home for the holidays. I’m not sure what I’m going to need but I do know I’ll probably need help getting back on my feet.”

If you would like to contribute to this family in need, you can do so by visiting their GoFundMe page here. Sheryal says that anything will help. Her girls are sizes 7/8 and 4t for clothing. Her children’s shoe sizes are 2/1 and 8/9 in toddler sizes.

Crews from the Kennewick Fire Dept. stayed on the scene for several hours after the fire to confirm that it would not re-ignited while working to find temporary housing for Sheryal and her children.

They are actively investigating the cause of this fire, which is a mystery to the occupant and her daughters.

