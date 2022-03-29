Kennewick children taken into CPS custody after father overdoses with them in his car

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two young boys were brought into the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS) on Monday morning after their father passed out from an overdose while driving on the 600-block of N Columbia Center Blvd.

According to an alert from the Kennewick Police Department via social media, authorities learned of this accident when an 8-year-old called 911 over a medical emergency that his father was having.

When first responders arrived, they made contact with the unconscious father who they confirmed to be breathing. It didn’t take long for them to notice drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside of the car, according to the post.

Medics from the Kennewick Fire Department administered Naloxone—a nasal spray which is used to revive people having an opioid overdose. The man regained consciousness and was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated and treated further.

After he was checked out at the hospital, the father was booked into the Benton County Jail for two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Police brought the children into protective custody and used money from the Kennewick Police Foundation’s Community Care Fund to buy new shoes, clothes and lunch for the two boys (8 and 9).

Fentanyl overdoses are rapidly growing as one of the United States’ leading causes of death. In recent years, Kennewick police officers have been equipped with Naloxone to prevent death from opioid overdoses.

Naloxone can be purchased at many pharmacies in Washington. More information is available on the Washington State Department of Health’s website.

