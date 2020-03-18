Kennewick City Council meetings canceled through May to combat coronavirus spread

KENNEWICK, Wash. – In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the City of Kennewick has canceled all remaining City Council meetings through the end of May. However, the Council meeting scheduled for April 21st will continue.

All Kennewick City offices will be closed to the public through Tuesday, March 31st. However, most city services will continue to function as normal.

The city has a utility payment drop box located on the east side of City Hall. Staff will still be on-site to provide most services to residents and businesses.

All meetings for City Boards, and Commissions are also canceled through the end of May unless necessary business items arise that cannot be delayed.

Utility payments can also be paid by calling 585-4266 or on-line at www.go2kennewick.com or through private bill payer services.

“The COVID-19 situation is evolving daily. The City continues to closely monitor the proclamations from the Governor’s office and recommendations from the CDC, State Department of Health and the Benton-Franklin Health District,” said the City of Kennewick in a press release.

