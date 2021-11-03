Kennewick City Council Race: Crawford, Anderson on track to beat incumbents

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Half of the incumbent councilmembers on the ballot for the City of Kennewick are on track to be defeated.

As of 8:00 p.m. on Election Night, incumbents Don Britain (Pos. 1, Ward 1) and Steve Lee (Pos. 2, Ward 2) are on track to lose their seats on the city council next year.

With 58.02% of the votes early, Gretl Crawford holds a firm lead over Britain, who has 41.54% of votes. 9,272 total votes were recorded during the first round of these returns out of Benton County.

Meanwhile, challenger Loren Anderson holds a firm lead with more than two-thirds of votes. Anderson has received 67.25% of the City of Kennewick’s votes while Lee holds just 32.42% of votes.

The two other councilmembers up for re-election—John H. Trumbo (Pos. 3, Ward 3) and Bill McKay (Pos. 4 At Large)—hold leads in their positions.

Trumbo has the support of 58.3% of Kennewick voters compared to 41.44% for his challenger, Jason Lohr.

McKay has 5,253 votes, or 57% compared to 3,940 votes, or 42.76%, for the challenger Ken Short.

A quick note from the Benton County elections office: 28,662 ballots were included in these results, released at 8 p.m. Around 10,000 projected ballots are still left to be counted. The next scheduled update in Benton County is Wednesday before noon. We’ll have those at the top of our home page.

There are 454 challenged ballots, where maybe envelopes weren’t signed, or signatures do not match those on file. Those voters will get a call or a letter in the mail from the elections office — a chance to clear things up.

