Kennewick company makes customized sign displays for ‘socially distant’ celebrations
KENNEWICK, Wash. — As drive-thru birthday parties and commencements become the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, a Tri-Cities company is helping to make sure they are just as special as a traditional celebration.
A Louisiana native, Courtney Olivier opened a Sign Dreamers franchise in the Tri-Cities in 2018. Her job has always focused on birthdays and graduations, and with new social distancing requirements in place, it’s only increased business.
“We’ve been doing a lot more since the pandemic,” she said.
Olivier understands the disappointment that those celebrating accomplishments can experience during this time – her son is a senior at Kamiakin High School. And it’s not just birthdays and graduations – they offer many options for customization. Recently, Olivier created a display for a Kennewick girl that passed her driving test.
“Even if you just want to tell someone that you love them, make them smile or tell them to get well soon.”
Follow Sign Dreamers Tri-Cities on Facebook to see examples of displays they have done. For pricing or to book a display, call (509) 492-2700 or click here.
