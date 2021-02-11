Kennewick convenience store robbed by armed duo

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

The Kennewick Police Department seeks more information on a convenience store robbery at the 3400 block of W Clearwater Ave on February 5, 2021 in Kennewick, Washington.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two armed robbers invaded a Kennewick convenience store last Friday and local authorities are asking the community for any information regarding the incident.

According to a press release by the Kennewick Police Department, the robbery occurred on Friday, February 5 at nighttime. Two male suspects dressed in hooded jackets arrived at the 3400 block of W. Clearwater Ave prepared to commit the crime.

Once inside the convenience store, the two suspected allegedly presented their handguns to alert the clerk on duty of their intentions. Though local law enforcement provided limited details on the specifics of the case, they did note that the tandem completed the robbery.

Authorities do have a lead that may help with their investigation. According to the KPD Media Release, the robbers escaped the scene in a dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe. It’s suggested that this model of the car was produced between 2007-2014, but the specific year of the vehicle is unclear at this point in time.

The Kennewick Police Department also posted a video clip from the convenience store’s security camera to Facebook. In doing this, they hope to receive feedback and potential information about the suspects. To be redirected to the video on Facebook, click here.

Now, the Kennewick Police Department asks that anyone with information about this case reach out to their non-emergency number at 509-628-033. They ask that citizens cite Case No. 21-04723.

