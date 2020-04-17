Kennewick Costco orders 300 meals from Porter’s to feed employees

David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Costco ordered 300 meals from Porter’s Real Barbecue to feed their employees on Friday.

Reed Kinney, co-owner of the Tri-Cities barbecue chain, said his employees are delivering meals consisting of turkey, sausage and pulled pork, as requested by Costco’s staff.

Porter’s is dropping off the meals throughout the day to ensure employees on each shift are fed.

Kinney said he’s thankful for Costco’s support, especially because the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down business for his restaurant and many others alike.

Kinney said 300 meals would make up the bulk of the orders for an entire day at all three Porter’s restaurants combined.

Porter’s is located in Richland, Kennewick and Pasco.

