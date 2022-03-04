Kennewick couple’s library vandalized, community steps in to help

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – There are many things that set Kennewick residents, Carol Taylor and Ken Noel’s lawn apart.

But what sticks out the most, is their Little Free Library for kids and adults.

Taylor said they got the idea years ago while on a trip.

“We saw little free libraries in Spokane,” Carol said after that, she drew up plans to have Ken build into a library in their front yard.

The Kennewick couple started with a library that catered to adults, but soon discovered they needed to add in something more for kids. So, they built an additional stand in honor of their young neighbor Addy who drowned in 2019.

“We thought you know maybe we’ll do a kids annex and just do it in memory of Addy. She was one of our first customers, one of our little patrons,” the couple said.

Since then, these bookworms have loved watching little faces light up when they find the right book.

“All worthwhile! It’s all worthwhile, it’s watching the kids develop a love for reading that will carry them through a lifetime,” Carol and Ken said.

Carol and Ken said they were discouraged two weeks ago when they woke to find their Little Free Library had been ransacked.

“We just stocked it up the night before and it was empty there was not one book it was completely empty. I was stunned, I turned around and looked at Ken somebody took all the kid’s books – they never touched the adult books

it made me angry because it’s in memory of a little girl that’s gone. We feel like they’ve stolen from her as well as us,” the couple said.

Hearing this, their neighbor Jill took to social media to get the library replenished.

“It hurt me that it was hurting a child,” she said.

Her call for help, ending up having a huge impact.

“We were overwhelmed; I couldn’t even walk thru my house,” Carol said.

“All I could do was just stand there and cry because I was just so excited that the community had supported this,” Jill added.

Strangers, friends and organizations like the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia stepped in to help.

“We are proud to support Ken and Carol in their effort to strengthen literacy in their neighborhood because we know that reading 20 minutes a day with a child will make a lifelong impact, and Ken and Carol are providing the resources for parents to do just that,” Elizabeth Barnes the Executive Director told KAPP KVEW in a written statement.

Carol and Ken now have more books than they know what to do with. They said they plan on cycling through books and not keeping it jam-packed just in the case the book bandit strikes again,

“There is good news and goodness in the hearts of our whole community including Jill,” Carol laughed.

You can find where all the Little Free Libraries in the Tri-Cities are, including Ken and Carol’s, here.

More from Madeleine Hagen: Viagra could resolve eating disorder in dogs

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.