Kennewick COVID-19 testing site temporarily closed due to wind
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The COVID-19 test site on Ely Street will be closed until at least noon due to high winds.
RELATED: Windy start Wednesday, gusts up to 55 MPH
According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, the Columbia Basin College test site is still open today from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A list of more local testing site options can be found here.
WIND DAMAGE: Roof peels in Prosser, another ripped off in Pendleton
Those in need of a test are asked to preregister online.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.