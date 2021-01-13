Kennewick COVID-19 testing site temporarily closed due to wind

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The COVID-19 test site on Ely Street will be closed until at least noon due to high winds.

According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, the Columbia Basin College test site is still open today from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A list of more local testing site options can be found here.

Those in need of a test are asked to preregister online.

