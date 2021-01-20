Kennewick COVID-19 testing site to close indefinitely

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced the closure of a COVID-19 testing site located in Kennewick.

According to a release sent on the morning of Jan. 20, 2021, the Kennewick Community Test Site located at 1709 S. Ely St. is shutting down at the end of the day.

Public health officials are directing community members in need of COVID-19 testing to visit the CBC West testing site on Argent Rd. in Pasco. Testing is available at that location daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m PST.

The National Guard staffs the Kennewick COVID-19 testing site. However, the National Guard is being redeployed elsewhere, so the testing location is about to become severely understaffed.

There’s no indication that public health officials know when that site may re-open. Therefore, the Pasco testing site is likely to become a lot busier in the coming weeks.

The testing site hadn’t been open for very long. It recently relocated from the HAPO Center in Pasco to a more centralized location in Kennewick.

