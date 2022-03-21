Kennewick detectives need help identifying three men in truck burglary investigation

by Dylan Carter

(Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook)

(Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook)

(Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives are turning to the community for help identifying three men who have been deemed individuals of interest in their investigation into a recent burglary in the Tri-Cities.

According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department on Monday afternoon, detectives are looking into a burglary that took place somewhere on the 5300-block of W 12th Ave in Kennewick.

Through their investigation, detectives found that a large flatbed truck was taken and later recovered in the area. While they didn’t state why the three men photographed above are of interest, authorities believe they could have information that is vital to their search.

One of the men is pictured with a big smile wearing a large black/dark grey vest over a short sleeve striped button-down shirt with dark blue jeans. The next is a bearded man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants which appear to be joggers or sweatpants. The final man wore an olive green jacket, tan khaki pants and a bright red baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident or men pictured is urged to contact the KPD’s non-emergency line at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-06787 (Burglary).

Otherwise, you may submit tips anonymously online by clicking here.

