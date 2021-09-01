Kennewick doctor allegedly offering Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warnings

The drug, which is commonly used to treat parasite-infested livestock, will not help you fight COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local doctor is allegedly offering Ivermectin — an anti-parasitic drug most commonly used to treat livestock — to patients as a form of COVID-19 treatment despite multiple health organizations warning against the medicine.

Dr. Michael Turner works at the Pacific Clinic in Kennewick, formerly known as the Tri-City Court Club. On his website, he offers Ivermectin consultations for COVID-19 that start at $149 dollars.

He describes himself as “a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, and The Mayo Clinic. He has longstanding personal and professional interests in health, wellness, nutrition, and Integrative Medicine and more than a decade of clinical experience.”

But according to a press release issued by the Washington Department of Health (DOH), their research shows that Ivermectin is ineffective against treating COVID-19 and its side effects. In fact, the side effects of Ivermectin can be seriously dangerous for some people.

Those side effects include seizures, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rash, stomach pain, facial or limb swelling, hepatitis, and sudden drops in blood pressure. Health officials say that the drug may be toxic to some humans as it’s intended to be used by large animals like horses.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, noting that it is not an anti-viral or a drug that treats viruses.

Merck, an Ivermectin manufacturer, also came out with a statement saying there is:

No scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies;

No meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease, and;

A concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.

The Pacific Clinic’s general manager, Shaelah Harmon, provided KAPP/KVEW with the following statement:

“The Pacific Clinic is complying with the state mandates and following all healthcare guidelines for vaccinations. Dr. Turner is vaccinated and is recommending the vaccine to all patients, except those that are complying with the mandate for religious or medical reasons. For those that aren’t vaccinated Dr. Turner plans to follow the alternative methods for treatment that are within his medical scope. As an independent contractor of the Clinic and as a medical professional he is within his legal and ethical rights to treat his patients to the best of his abilities.”

Washington DOH officials say that the safest and most effective way to prevent yourself from severe COVID-19 sickness or death is vaccination. To find a coronavirus vaccination clinic near you, click here.

