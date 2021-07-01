Kennewick domestic assault suspect broke front door, beat victim

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 24-year-old man accused of assaulting his victim in a domestic violence situation fled the scene of the crime before local police arrived. Charges have been submitted and the authorities are actively looking to arrest the suspect.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, officers responded to the 1100-block of W 10th Ave sometime during the day on June 30, 2021.

The suspect, who has since been identified as Efren Torres, is accused of breaking through the front door of a residence and hitting his victim multiple times, causing what’s being described as “significant injuries.”

As Kennewick police officers were responding to the scene, Torres allegedly fled in an unknown direction and has not been seen since. Officers thoroughly searched the surrounding area but were unable to track him down.

After speaking with the victim and investigating, Kennewick police officers submitted charges against Torres for residential burglary, domestic violence assault, and destruction of property.

Now, KPD officers are asking for the community’s help to track him down. If you have any information to contribute to their search, you’re urged to contact the Kennewick Police Department at the non-emergency number (509) 628-0333.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued when further information is announced.

