Kennewick drive-by suspect brought to justice by detectives & marshals after monthslong investigation

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several months after a string of drive-by shootings in the Tri-Cities, local police arrested a 19-year-old suspect after collecting evidence and obtaining a nationwide extraditable warrant for his arrest.

The Kennewick Police Department announced Wednesday that KPD detectives and U.S. Marshals teamed up to locate and arrest their suspect, Miguel Vargas, on November 9, 2021.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail after complying with his arrest on Tuesday. Vargas faces charges including drive-by shooting and assault to the first degree, which were submitted to the Benton County Prosecutor.

Vargas is the lead suspect in a string of drive-by shootings that occurred in July through October 2021. The national warrant was granted as a result of a drive-by on the 1900-block of W 6th Ave in July 2021.

Authorities recovered ammunition casings and bullet fragments in a residence that linked Vargas to the crime.

KPD Detectives also conducted interviews and collected other forms of evidence that linked Vargas to these shootings. Despite bringing their suspect into custody, local authorities are not finished with their investigation.

“Arrests such as this make our city safer and keep offenders from victimizing members of our community,” Lt. Jason Kiel noted.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

