Kennewick driver crashes into power pole, causing outage for some homes

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A car crashed into a power pole which shut off power to some Kennewick homes early Friday morning.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 19th Avenue near Washington Street.

NEW: ‘Think about others’: Local radio station asks for toy drive donations

When deputies arrived, they didn’t find the driver.

As of 3 a.m., about 11 homes were still in the dark, according to Benton PUD’s outage web map. Crews are working to restore power.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with more information should contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Find more Tri-Cities news here.