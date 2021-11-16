Kennewick drivers collide while at the scene of another crash

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A pair of drivers collided in a non-injury accident while driving near the intersection of W 27th Ave & S Ely St, where a more serious accident occurred roughly a half-hour earlier.

Two people were injured after a collision on the eastbound lane of W 27th Ave before 5:13 p.m. on November 15. Traffic was reduced to one lane while patients were transported to an area hospital by medics with the Kennewick Police Department.

Local authorities believe that all of the injuries sustained are non-life-threatening, though the severity of their afflictions was not clarified any further. KPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the crash while helping to redirect traffic.

However, another 2-vehicle collision occurred just west of the crash site roughly a half-hour after the first crash.

As KPD officers worked with a tow truck to clear the roadway, two more drivers collided. This accident was less severe than the others, causing minor damage and no injuries.

Despite having to clean up two accidents within such a short time, KPD officers have cleared the roadway so traffic can resume as normal.

Authorities used this as an example of why Kennewick residents need to express caution when they see emergency lights and traffic backed up on the roadway.

They also advised against filming car wrecks while driving past the scene of the accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

