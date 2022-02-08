Kennewick drivers exchange gunfire while passing on residential road

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire while passing by each other on S Vancouver St & W 6th Ave on Monday afternoon, according to early findings of a Kennewick police investigation.

Witnesses observed three or four gunshots being discharged from a handgun around 12:45 p.m. on February 7, 2021. Officers from the Kennewick Police Department were dispatched to the area for an investigation; just as many of their officers were sent to Richland for the Fred Meyer shooting.

Please be advised that KPD investigators have no reason to believe this was related to the tragedy across town (click the related link before for more information).

Authorities discovered that the two vehicles, which were driving north on Vancouver from 10th Ave, traded shots before speeding off—one headed north and the other east.

KPD investigators canvassed the area for stray ammo casings. Several of them were collected from the street as officers checked on nearby homes for stray bullet holes or potential damage. Luckily, none were located at the residences immediately surrounding the crime scene.

At this point, Kennewick police do not know whether any of the individuals involved were struck or injured during the shootout. The witness descriptions of their vehicles were limited, but KPD investigators have reason to believe a silver passenger vehicle and dark pickup truck were involved.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

