Kennewick DUI suspect crashed mere hours after hitting three cars

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A driver who is suspected of being under the influence committed a hit-and-run late on Thursday night; just hours before they collided with another car at a busy highway intersection.

According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 400-block of N Volland St around 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2021 for reports of a collision.

When they arrived, local police officers made contact with several witnesses who confirmed that someone in a silver sedan collided with three parked cars and fled the area.

KPD officers resumed their investigation into the evening until Washington State Troopers responded to a crash involving a similar silver sedan.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 395 and W Kennewick Ave, where that suspect vehicle was involved in another crash on the road adjacent to the McDonald’s parking lot.

They made contact with a male driver, who authorities believed to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Officers had probable cause to arrest the man in connection with the prior hit-and-run at the apartment complex.

However, Washington State Patrol placed the man under arrest due to the suspicion that he was intoxicated. They have opted not to release his name at this time.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

