Kennewick Fire Chief receives second COVID-19 vaccination dose

Photo Credit: Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, Twitter The Kennewick Fire Chief received his 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Phase A1 of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccinations is dedicated to the first responders putting their safety and health on the line to protect citizens. That’s why it’s considerable that Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael and other essential first responders are receiving their second doses of the coronavirus vaccine at this point.

The Fire Chief posted the following tweet to his account (@KennewickChief):

Just received my second dose of vaccination from Kadlec Medical Center. A tremendous team of health care professionals that are playing a significant role in the effort to protect those in Category 1A from COVID.

Great job Team Kadlec. Thank you for your help. pic.twitter.com/A9ufIKr7Te — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) January 27, 2021

The Kadlec Regional Medical Center is located at 888 Swift Blvd in Richland. It’s one of the many local health care providers that’s bought into a team-based approach to vaccinating Washington state. Kadlec has provided COVID-19 vaccinations for multiple groups including the Fire Department.

According to guidelines from the Washington Department of Health (DOH), Phase A1 includes “High-risk healthcare workers in health care settings” and “High-risk first responders.” This group also includes workers and residents at long-term care facilities and “All other workers at risk in health care settings.”

Just recently, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In protecting public safety, WSP troopers, firefighters and other essential first responders have been forced to put themselves in high-risk scenarios during the course of the pandemic. Getting them vaccinated ensures they can uphold law and order in their jurisdiction.

Seeing Chief Michael vaccinated also ensures that the Washington DOH’s plan is working up to this point. As first responders like the Fire Chief and others receive their second shot, the state inches closer to vaccinating the community members that these first responders work with.

As more community members receive vaccinations over time, Washington is finally moving toward a future free of COVID-19. The ramifications will be felt for years to come, but the pandemic will not last forever so long as essential community members are effectively immunized from the coronavirus.

Vaccination efforts are ramping up worldwide and in the Kennewick community. More than 900 vaccinations occurred on Tuesday, January 26 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. People age 65+ or those in multi-generational households age 55+ are eligible to be vaccinated at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites.

Slowly but surely, Kennewick, the Tri-Cities, Washington and the world are fighting back against the virus.

