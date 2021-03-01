Kennewick Fire Department douses smoky battery fire near Highland

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Local firefighters responded to a residential fire on Sunday evening that caused plumes of smoke to spread throughout Kennewick. No injuries or casualties were reported by the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD).

According to a release issued by the KFD, Kennewick fire crews were dispatched to S Date St and E 44th Ave in the Highland region. They were sent around 8:50 p.m. when a local motorist reported seeing smoke coming from a nearby shop.

Crews had a difficult time locating the source of the smoke upon arrival to the area, but eventually came across what they describe as a “medium size shop” with smoke coming from the eaves of the roof at the 300-block of E 45th Ave. They immediately confirmed that it was a residential fire and called for assistance from other crews.

Fire crews forced their way inside and located the source of the fire, which was promptly extinguished. However, the Kennewick Fire Department said that significant damage had already been done to the contents of the shop and the building’s structure.

After an investigation, Kennewick fire crews discovered that the cause of the fire was likely a battery tender connected to an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) inside the shop.

Officials from the Kennewick Fire Department want to take this opportunity to remind the public to be careful with their batteries. They say that battery chargers should not be left unattended and should be checked on frequently to prevent other scenarios like this one.

