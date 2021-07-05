Kennewick Fire Department is “inundated” with fireworks incidents

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fourth of July celebrations illuminated the sky above the Tri-Cities, but firework discharge in Kennewick has left the local fire department overwhelmed with calls.

According to a tweet by Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, the KFD is “inundated with fire calls related to fireworks.” He tweeted this while announcing a structure fire on the 6200-block of W Albany Ct.

Chief Michael says that an apartment complex’s roof caught fire late on Sunday night. The fire has since been extinguished by local first responders. No further information about the condition of the structure and its occupants has been released.

The Kennewick Fire Chief also called for the community’s help in his tweet.

“Asking for everyone to discontinue the use of fireworks. Help us out,” Chief Michael tweeted.

The Kennewick Fire Department is working to contain a tree fire that caught a shed on fire on S Johnson St. Kennewick Police tell me it likely started from fireworks, but everyone in the area has denied using them tonight. #TriCities @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/8EioLYzQU4 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) July 5, 2021

Fire danger is especially high this Fourth of July following a week of record-setting temperatures throughout the region. High heat and strong winds have increased fire danger in the Tri-Cities and the surrounding region. Fireworks have been a major cause of stress and fires in Kennewick this Fourth of July.

