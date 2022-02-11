Kennewick Fire Department: No one injured after motor home fire late Thursday night

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department officials said no one was injured at a motor home park after a fire started late Thursday night.

Fire crews responded to a call at the Bonnie RV Park in Kennewick around 11 p.m. where they found a 30-foot motor home fully engulfed in flames, a news release said.

The fire was also threatening two nearby motor homes but crews were able to fully extinguish it before it spread.

Officials said the motor home was a “complete loss” but it was unoccupied at the time.

The owner is now being assisted with temporary shelter by the Red Cross after notifying KFD the vehicle was his “primary residence,” the release said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

KFD shared these safety tips that apply to motor homes, campers, or fifth wheels:

Install smoke alarms and ensure they are working properly.

Only use one heat-producing appliance plugged into a receptacle outlet at a time. Major appliances

should be plugged directly into a wall receptacle outlet.

should be plugged directly into a wall receptacle outlet. Know two ways out and make sure windows are operating properly.

Keep a portable extinguisher on hand

