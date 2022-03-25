Kennewick Fire offers tips for burning tumbleweeds after fire sparks near homes

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) and the Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a “natural cover fire” at 3:34 p.m. March 24th at 1119 W. 53rd, according to a recent KFD press release.

Fire crews said they saw high flames and a large column of smoke when they approached the scene. KFD said that the Incident Commander called in additional resources because the fire was a potential threat to nearby homes.

According to the press release, the first KFD crew responded in a little over seven minutes. KFD said their crews first focused their efforts on the vinyl fence burning near home before tackling the fire traveling uphill in light grass and tumbleweeds.

RECENT: Two Kennewick storage units caught fire as six others were damaged by smoke

The KFD press release said that the fire was under control within 16 minutes after the first team arrived, and the fire did not damage any structures or homes. The fire did impact 2.5 acres, according to KPD.

KFD reported, “the cause of the fire was ruled as unintentional” as the homeowner was burning tumbleweeds in a burn barrel, and the wind picked up some of the tumbleweeds on fire and carried them into dry grass nearby.

According to KFD, the Benton Clean Air Agency allows you to burn tumbleweeds that have blown onto your property, and they want to remind everyone to use extreme caution when burning near your property.

KFD Safety Tips: Burning Tumbleweeds

Check the weather conditions and refrain from burning on windy days.

Ensure a garden hose with water is located nearby.

Make sure the fire is monitored until it is completely extinguished.

Avoid burning near-natural vegetation materials such as dry grass or brush.

Select a location away from your home or fence when burning.

“Although a “burn day” is not required to burn tumbleweeds, please try to avoid burning when it is deemed a “no-burn” day. Burning tumbleweeds are prohibited on a “no-burn” day due to high winds. A phone call to 509-783-6198 will give you the burn day status updated daily by 9:00 a.m.” –Benton Clean Air Agency

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.