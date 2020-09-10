Kennewick firefighter, who died of cancer after responding to 9/11, to be honored in procession

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A long-time Kennewick firefighter, who died of a rare blood cancer after serving on the frontlines following the September 11th attacks, will be honored in a procession on Saturday.

According to the Kennewick Fire Department, Steven Bailie worked for their department for 33 years before his retirement. He had also worked with Franklin County Fire District #3 in his early years and Benton County Fire District #1.

Bailie was also a member of Incident Management Teams that would respond to national disasters, such as 9/11. He provided recovery efforts at the World Trade Center after that fateful day in 2001.

Bailie was later diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, which was determined to be a result of his work at the World Trade Center. He passed away on July 17, 2020.

The procession will be held Saturday, September 12 and the public is invited to attend. It is scheduled to begin at 10:10 a.m. at 6th and Auburn Street. It will then proceed west to Dayton Street, north to Kennewick Avenue, west to Union Street, and then south to the cemetery at 14th and Union Street. Here is a map of the route:

The Bailie family and Kennewick Fire Department is encouraging community members to line the procession route and pay their respects as about 30 fire apparatuses pass by in route to the cemetery. They do ask that you following social distancing guidelines.

“Since Steve’s death is considered a Line of Duty Death, the procession is a normal and very somber part of the tradition of honoring fire service members, and specifically him and his family, for his many years of service to the community and the fire service,” the Kennewick Fire Department wrote in a statement about the event.

A funeral will be held before the procession, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, this service will be closed to the public.